Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($7.48) Per Share

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.48) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

ALBO stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 849,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $8,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

