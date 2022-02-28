Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.24 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $198.16 million and $26.24 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00276555 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00074051 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00089343 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,094,749,815 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

