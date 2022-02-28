Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.
Shares of AA traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.70. 119,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,632,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.39.
In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,447,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000.
About Alcoa (Get Rating)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
