Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Shares of AA traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.70. 119,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,632,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,447,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

