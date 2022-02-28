Aleph.im Tops One Day Trading Volume of $703,925.00 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $67.82 million and $703,925.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00034731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00106350 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,984,029 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.