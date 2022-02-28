Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Up 3%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 41,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 35,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.47% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

