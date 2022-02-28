Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Allbirds in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIRD. William Blair initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

