Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.19% of Alliance Data Systems worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

