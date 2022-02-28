Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 201,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,147 shares.The stock last traded at $58.24 and had previously closed at $57.87.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.