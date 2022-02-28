Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

