AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $90,334.65 and $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00024965 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

