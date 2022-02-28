Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.13.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.85 on Monday, reaching $157.85. 786,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,267. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

