Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cambridge Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $32.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,043.26. 19,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,308. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,155.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3,320.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

