Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.1% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,075.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,320.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.