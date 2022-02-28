Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of AMBA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,817. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.32 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.
In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.20.
Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.