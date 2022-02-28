Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,817. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.32 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ambarella by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ambarella by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.20.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.