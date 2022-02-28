Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $5.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.25. 693,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRC. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Ameresco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

