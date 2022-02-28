Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Ameresco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.950 EPS.

AMRC stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 693,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,983. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.51. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

