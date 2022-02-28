American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,551 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of American Airlines Group worth $26,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

