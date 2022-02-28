American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1137365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.92, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.
About American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY)
Further Reading
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for American CuMo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CuMo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.