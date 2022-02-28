American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,638,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,997,731,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,060,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $337,762,000 after purchasing an additional 777,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.08. 159,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,589. The company has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 12-month low of $135.13 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

