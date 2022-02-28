American International Group Inc. Acquires 15,686 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,869 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Glacier Bancorp worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after buying an additional 829,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after acquiring an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,487,000 after acquiring an additional 375,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock opened at $54.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.93. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.