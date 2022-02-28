American International Group Inc. Buys 17,147 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of YETI worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 13.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 7.6% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $61.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.