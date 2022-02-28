American International Group Inc. Buys 5,622 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after buying an additional 128,577 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 7.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $51.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

