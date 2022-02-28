American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of HealthEquity worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 51.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $53.25 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.61, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.82.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.