American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of IAA worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,294,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,475,000 after buying an additional 406,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IAA by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in IAA by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after purchasing an additional 956,784 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in IAA by 11.7% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,496,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,663,000 after purchasing an additional 156,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IAA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,336 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

