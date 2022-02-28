American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Woodward worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 360,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,939,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $122.96 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

