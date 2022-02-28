American International Group Inc. Has $11.61 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Envista worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Envista by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,039,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Envista by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after buying an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,676,000 after buying an additional 94,304 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $178,206.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,222 shares of company stock worth $4,251,512. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NVST opened at $48.52 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

