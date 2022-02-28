American International Group Inc. Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of TopBuild worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $210.83 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.