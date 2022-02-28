American International Group Inc. Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 32.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,977,000 after acquiring an additional 130,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OSK opened at $108.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.55.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

