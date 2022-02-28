American International Group Inc. Has $12.65 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $36.02 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

