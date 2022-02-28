American International Group Inc. Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.85. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.