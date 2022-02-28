American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Commerce Bancshares worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 147.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.27.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

