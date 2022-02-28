American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Chemed worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHE stock opened at $480.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.50 and a 200-day moving average of $477.31. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

