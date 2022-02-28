American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.52. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.