American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,812 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL stock opened at $66.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.