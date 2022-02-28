American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 8,565.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,758 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TNDM opened at $112.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,823 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

