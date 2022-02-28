American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

DLR opened at $137.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

