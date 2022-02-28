American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of AGCO worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

AGCO stock opened at $118.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

