American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430,609 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.