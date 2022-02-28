American International Group Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,082,000 after buying an additional 94,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $267,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $222.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.79 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

