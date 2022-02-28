American International Group Inc. Sells 12,342 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,342 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Avis Budget Group worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $180.01 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.51 and a 200-day moving average of $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.