American International Group Inc. Sells 21,282 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,282 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

NYSE ALL opened at $124.17 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

