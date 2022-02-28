American International Group Inc. Sells 3,303 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Thor Industries worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 37.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after acquiring an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THO opened at $88.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

