American International Group Inc. Sells 4,857 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 615,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after buying an additional 575,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 546,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after buying an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after buying an additional 369,904 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

NYSE WH opened at $87.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

