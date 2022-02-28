American International Group Inc. Sells 8,268 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Apartment Income REIT worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 777,183 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 594,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 34.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after acquiring an additional 531,339 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.