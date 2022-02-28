American International Group Inc. Sells 8,472 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Kohl’s worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 86.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 64.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

