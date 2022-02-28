American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.