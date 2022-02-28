American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,408 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $76.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.