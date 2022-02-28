American International Group Inc. Trims Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of ITT worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ITT by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

ITT stock opened at $88.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

