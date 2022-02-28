American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,430 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Valley National Bancorp worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,916,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,293,000 after acquiring an additional 499,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,435,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 74,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,604,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 564,736 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 126,173 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

