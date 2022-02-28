Analysts Anticipate Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.00. Costamare reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Costamare.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Costamare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,473,000. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $13.90 on Monday. Costamare has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

